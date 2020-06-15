661 Talus Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly renovated & naturally well-lit with grand staircase and foyer. 3 bedroom plus office/den with walk-in closet, 2.5 bathroom home in North Reno. Sweeping mountain views including downtown skyline. Fresh paint interior & exterior with designer colors, treatments and window coverings. Hand painted tiles, new bathroom mosaic tile floors and carpet throughout. Abundant closets including oversized 2-car garage with additional driveway parking pad. New roof, multiple decks, fenced side yard plus backyard open to BLM land. Close to UNR, parks, downtown nightlife and shopping. Watch fireworks and the Great Reno Balloon race right from your backyard. $2595.00/mo, $3000.00 security deposit. Pets upon approval. Breed restrictions apply. Additional pet deposit and insurance policy requirement (in addition to required Renter's policy). Landlord responsible for trash and sewer. No guarantors or co-signers.



Do Not Disturb Tenants. For everyone's health & safety, showings will only be scheduled after rental applications have been completed & approved, which includes a short pre-application phone call. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Contact Jaime at 661Talus@gmail.com or text/call 775-544-1089.



*Landlord/Owner is a licensed CA/NV Realtor®. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.