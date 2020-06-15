All apartments in Reno
661 Talus Way
661 Talus Way

661 Talus Way · (775) 544-1089
Location

661 Talus Way, Reno, NV 89503
North Virginia - Socrates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 22

$2,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly renovated & naturally well-lit with grand staircase and foyer. 3 bedroom plus office/den with walk-in closet, 2.5 bathroom home in North Reno. Sweeping mountain views including downtown skyline. Fresh paint interior & exterior with designer colors, treatments and window coverings. Hand painted tiles, new bathroom mosaic tile floors and carpet throughout. Abundant closets including oversized 2-car garage with additional driveway parking pad. New roof, multiple decks, fenced side yard plus backyard open to BLM land. Close to UNR, parks, downtown nightlife and shopping. Watch fireworks and the Great Reno Balloon race right from your backyard. $2595.00/mo, $3000.00 security deposit. Pets upon approval. Breed restrictions apply. Additional pet deposit and insurance policy requirement (in addition to required Renter's policy). Landlord responsible for trash and sewer. No guarantors or co-signers.

Do Not Disturb Tenants. For everyone's health & safety, showings will only be scheduled after rental applications have been completed & approved, which includes a short pre-application phone call. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Contact Jaime at 661Talus@gmail.com or text/call 775-544-1089.

*Landlord/Owner is a licensed CA/NV Realtor®. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Talus Way have any available units?
661 Talus Way has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 Talus Way have?
Some of 661 Talus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Talus Way currently offering any rent specials?
661 Talus Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Talus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 Talus Way is pet friendly.
Does 661 Talus Way offer parking?
Yes, 661 Talus Way does offer parking.
Does 661 Talus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 661 Talus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Talus Way have a pool?
No, 661 Talus Way does not have a pool.
Does 661 Talus Way have accessible units?
No, 661 Talus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Talus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Talus Way has units with dishwashers.
