584 Smithridge Park
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:43 AM

584 Smithridge Park

584 Smithridge Drive · (775) 372-4111
584 Smithridge Drive, Reno, NV 89502
2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This two story town-house has two bedrooms and a full bathroom located on the top floor. The downstairs features a nice open floor plan, half bathroom, updated kitchen and full size washer and dryer. This property has had new carpet thought and a private patio to enjoy. Two assigned parking spaces, one is covered... The pictures tell a story... This story could be yours by applying today.

Pets on approval, cats/dogs, 20lbs full grown, 2 pets max, additional deposit of $250 per pet.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,225

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 584 Smithridge Park have any available units?
584 Smithridge Park has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 584 Smithridge Park have?
Some of 584 Smithridge Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 Smithridge Park currently offering any rent specials?
584 Smithridge Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Smithridge Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 584 Smithridge Park is pet friendly.
Does 584 Smithridge Park offer parking?
Yes, 584 Smithridge Park does offer parking.
Does 584 Smithridge Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 584 Smithridge Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Smithridge Park have a pool?
No, 584 Smithridge Park does not have a pool.
Does 584 Smithridge Park have accessible units?
No, 584 Smithridge Park does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Smithridge Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 Smithridge Park does not have units with dishwashers.
