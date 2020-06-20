584 Smithridge Park

Amenities
This two story town-house has two bedrooms and a full bathroom located on the top floor. The downstairs features a nice open floor plan, half bathroom, updated kitchen and full size washer and dryer. This property has had new carpet thought and a private patio to enjoy. Two assigned parking spaces, one is covered... The pictures tell a story... This story could be yours by applying today.
Pets on approval, cats/dogs, 20lbs full grown, 2 pets max, additional deposit of $250 per pet.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,225
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.