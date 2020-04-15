All apartments in Reno
5070 Ciarra Kennedy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

5070 Ciarra Kennedy

5070 Ciara Kennedy Lane · (775) 470-4983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5070 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV 89503
North Virginia - Socrates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5070 Ciarra Kennedy · Avail. Jun 25

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5070 Ciarra Kennedy Available 06/25/20 Brand New townhomes seeking tenant - New townhome with an open kitchen dining room layout and 2 large master bedrooms. Downstairs has a half bath, patio, and 1 car garage.
Off the patio is a view of stream and open land.
Both upstairs master rooms are very spacious with master baths and the washer and dryer also conveniently located upstairs is included!
The kitchen is conveniently set up with an open kitchen/living space, a large island for meal prep space, gas stove and brand new counters and appliances.
Trash and sewer is included, tenants pay water, gas and electric.
Call me for more information.
Mona Klotz
775-470-4983

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4854851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Ciarra Kennedy have any available units?
5070 Ciarra Kennedy has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 5070 Ciarra Kennedy have?
Some of 5070 Ciarra Kennedy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5070 Ciarra Kennedy currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Ciarra Kennedy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Ciarra Kennedy pet-friendly?
No, 5070 Ciarra Kennedy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 5070 Ciarra Kennedy offer parking?
Yes, 5070 Ciarra Kennedy does offer parking.
Does 5070 Ciarra Kennedy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5070 Ciarra Kennedy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Ciarra Kennedy have a pool?
No, 5070 Ciarra Kennedy does not have a pool.
Does 5070 Ciarra Kennedy have accessible units?
No, 5070 Ciarra Kennedy does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Ciarra Kennedy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5070 Ciarra Kennedy does not have units with dishwashers.
