Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

5070 Ciarra Kennedy Available 06/25/20 Brand New townhomes seeking tenant - New townhome with an open kitchen dining room layout and 2 large master bedrooms. Downstairs has a half bath, patio, and 1 car garage.

Off the patio is a view of stream and open land.

Both upstairs master rooms are very spacious with master baths and the washer and dryer also conveniently located upstairs is included!

The kitchen is conveniently set up with an open kitchen/living space, a large island for meal prep space, gas stove and brand new counters and appliances.

Trash and sewer is included, tenants pay water, gas and electric.

Call me for more information.

Mona Klotz

775-470-4983



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4854851)