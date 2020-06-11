Amenities
3 MILES FROM UNR!!! - 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. - $1875/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1570
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 12 month lease
Deposit: $1875
Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval
Laundry: In-unit
Property Type: Townhouse
DESCRIPTION
BEAUTIFUL HOME AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome in the highly sought after Rancho Hills. This fabulous 3 story townhome has all appliances, parking on ground floor, living area on second floor, bedrooms with 2 baths and laundry area on the third level.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Washer/dryer
Range / oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Carpeted
Window coverings
Attached 2 car garage
LEASE TERMS
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Lease term 12 month lease. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4527839)