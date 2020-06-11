All apartments in Reno
4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln.

4875 Ciara Kennedy Lane · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4875 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV 89503
North Virginia - Socrates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 MILES FROM UNR!!! - 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. - $1875/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1570
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 12 month lease
Deposit: $1875
Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval
Laundry: In-unit
Property Type: Townhouse

DESCRIPTION
BEAUTIFUL HOME AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome in the highly sought after Rancho Hills. This fabulous 3 story townhome has all appliances, parking on ground floor, living area on second floor, bedrooms with 2 baths and laundry area on the third level.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Washer/dryer
Range / oven
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Carpeted
Window coverings
Attached 2 car garage

LEASE TERMS
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Lease term 12 month lease. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4527839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. have any available units?
4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. have?
Some of 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. does offer parking.
Does 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. have a pool?
No, 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. has units with dishwashers.
