3 MILES FROM UNR!!! - 4875 Ciarra Kennedy Ln. - $1875/mo



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1570

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: Attached Garage

Lease Duration: 12 month lease

Deposit: $1875

Pets Policy: Small dogs on approval

Laundry: In-unit

Property Type: Townhouse



DESCRIPTION

BEAUTIFUL HOME AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome in the highly sought after Rancho Hills. This fabulous 3 story townhome has all appliances, parking on ground floor, living area on second floor, bedrooms with 2 baths and laundry area on the third level.



LEASE TERMS

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Lease term 12 month lease. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093



No Cats Allowed



