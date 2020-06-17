4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Newer 3 Bedroom Townhouse near UNR - Newer 3 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath near UNR with central heating and A/C. Tile flooring in living area with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with granite counter tops including stainless steel appliances: fridge, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Front landscaping maintained by HOA. 2 car tandem garage.



1 dog under 25lbs with additional deposit. Co-Signers considered.



Tenants are responsible for gas/electric, water, sewer and trash. All financially responsible tenants must have renters liability insurance.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4601425)