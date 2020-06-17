All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane

4865 Ciara Kennedy Lane · (775) 336-6788
Location

4865 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV 89503
North Virginia - Socrates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer 3 Bedroom Townhouse near UNR - Newer 3 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath near UNR with central heating and A/C. Tile flooring in living area with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with granite counter tops including stainless steel appliances: fridge, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave. Laundry closet with washer and dryer. Front landscaping maintained by HOA. 2 car tandem garage.

1 dog under 25lbs with additional deposit. Co-Signers considered.

Tenants are responsible for gas/electric, water, sewer and trash. All financially responsible tenants must have renters liability insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4601425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane have any available units?
4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane have?
Some of 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane does offer parking.
Does 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane have a pool?
No, 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane have accessible units?
No, 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane has units with dishwashers.
