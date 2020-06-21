All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:48 PM

4319 Pescado Way

4319 Pescado Way · (775) 372-4111
Location

4319 Pescado Way, Reno, NV 89502
Donner Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
What a great home! Donner Springs has lots of lovely, mature trees, and this home is no exception. Beautifully maintained and fully remodeled! All new interior and exterior paint, all new kitchen stainless steel appliance, all new kitchen and bathroom cabinets with countertops, new planked flooring throughout, xeriscaping in the front and backyard, NO HOA, and the list goes on and on! Don't miss wonderful opportunity to rent a home that is centrally located and close to amenities!

***No pets or co-signers will be accepted for this property. The refrigerator will be provided.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1884891?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Pescado Way have any available units?
4319 Pescado Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 4319 Pescado Way currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Pescado Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Pescado Way pet-friendly?
No, 4319 Pescado Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 4319 Pescado Way offer parking?
No, 4319 Pescado Way does not offer parking.
Does 4319 Pescado Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 Pescado Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Pescado Way have a pool?
No, 4319 Pescado Way does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Pescado Way have accessible units?
No, 4319 Pescado Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Pescado Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 Pescado Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 Pescado Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 Pescado Way does not have units with air conditioning.
