Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

335 River Flow

335 River Flow Drive · (775) 813-0178
Location

335 River Flow Drive, Reno, NV 89523
West 4th Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 335 River Flow · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
$2400 / 4br - 2133ft2 - Super Desirable River Park!! - 335 River Flow Dr, Reno, NV Super Desirable River Park!!! 4BR/3BA Single Family House/ $2,400 per month 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, Sq Footage 2,133
________________________________________
This is the one. Super unique entertainer's home with open, light, bright, floor-plan. It is all situated in a secluded area right next to the Truckee River and backing to BLM. Hurry, resort living on a daily basis!! Reno
________________________________________
- Dining room
- Family room
- Laundry room
- Living room
- Master bath
- Walk-in closet
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Garbage disposal
- Microwave - Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Washer
- Patio
- Fenced yard
- Lawn
- Sprinkler system
- Yard
- Air conditioning
- Ceiling fans
- Central A/C
- Central heat
- Double pane windows
- Cable-ready
- High-speed internet
- Wired
- Garage

(RLNE2450784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 River Flow have any available units?
335 River Flow has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 River Flow have?
Some of 335 River Flow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 River Flow currently offering any rent specials?
335 River Flow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 River Flow pet-friendly?
No, 335 River Flow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 335 River Flow offer parking?
Yes, 335 River Flow offers parking.
Does 335 River Flow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 River Flow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 River Flow have a pool?
No, 335 River Flow does not have a pool.
Does 335 River Flow have accessible units?
No, 335 River Flow does not have accessible units.
Does 335 River Flow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 River Flow has units with dishwashers.
