Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

$2400 / 4br - 2133ft2 - Super Desirable River Park!! - 335 River Flow Dr, Reno, NV Super Desirable River Park!!! 4BR/3BA Single Family House/ $2,400 per month 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, Sq Footage 2,133

________________________________________

This is the one. Super unique entertainer's home with open, light, bright, floor-plan. It is all situated in a secluded area right next to the Truckee River and backing to BLM. Hurry, resort living on a daily basis!! Reno

________________________________________

- Dining room

- Family room

- Laundry room

- Living room

- Master bath

- Walk-in closet

- Dishwasher

- Dryer

- Garbage disposal

- Microwave - Refrigerator

- Stove/Oven

- Washer

- Patio

- Fenced yard

- Lawn

- Sprinkler system

- Yard

- Air conditioning

- Ceiling fans

- Central A/C

- Central heat

- Double pane windows

- Cable-ready

- High-speed internet

- Wired

- Garage



(RLNE2450784)