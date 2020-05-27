Amenities
$2400 / 4br - 2133ft2 - Super Desirable River Park!! - 335 River Flow Dr, Reno, NV Super Desirable River Park!!! 4BR/3BA Single Family House/ $2,400 per month 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, Sq Footage 2,133
________________________________________
This is the one. Super unique entertainer's home with open, light, bright, floor-plan. It is all situated in a secluded area right next to the Truckee River and backing to BLM. Hurry, resort living on a daily basis!! Reno
________________________________________
- Dining room
- Family room
- Laundry room
- Living room
- Master bath
- Walk-in closet
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Garbage disposal
- Microwave - Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Washer
- Patio
- Fenced yard
- Lawn
- Sprinkler system
- Yard
- Air conditioning
- Ceiling fans
- Central A/C
- Central heat
- Double pane windows
- Cable-ready
- High-speed internet
- Wired
- Garage
