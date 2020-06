Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace range

Two Story Home in Mayberry Meadows - This home features four bedrooms, two and a half baths and a three car garage, it is conveniently located in a corner lot off of Mayberry and close to McCarran Blvd. and just a few minutes away from I-80. Open kitchen is perfect for entertaining and has plenty of storage space and the backyard has a nice private feel and is easy to maintain.



1-Year Lease, Application and Application fee required. Pets upon approval with additional deposit. Call Britt Management Group 775-850-7007. Please view a listing of our other properties at www.TopRenoRentals.com



(RLNE5625921)