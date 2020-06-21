All apartments in Reno
2305 Escalera Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2305 Escalera Court

2305 Escalera Court · (775) 622-1445 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2305 Escalera Court, Reno, NV 89523
Mae Anne Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2305 Escalera Court · Avail. Jul 1

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
2305 Escalera Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Northwest Reno!! - 2305 Escalera Court Reno NV 89532

This beautiful NW Reno home is just what you have been looking for! This 2 bedroom home has a great back yard, spacious enough for a get-together and it comes with a hot tub! This house has, NEW PAINT, NEW VINYL, AND NEW CARPET!! The lighting in this house is amazing thanks to its large windows and open floor plan! The fireplace and unique round window really make you feel comfortable and at home! Come in ASAP to put a hold before it is gone!

Pet policy: On approval, 30lbs or less
No Cats

For our entire current inventory please visit www.RealtyBLVD.net this website is updated daily Monday-Friday
Our office hours are Mondays – Fridays 9:00 am to 5 pm.
Amber Fuller-McDade or The Realty Boulevard Team
Realty Boulevard
7510 Longley Lane Suite 102
Reno Nv 89511
Office (775) 622-1445
Fax (775) 622-1227

SCAM ALERT
Please be advised that any and all communication on Realty Boulevard's rentals and/or properties for sale are done directly through REALTY BOULEVARD (775) 622-1445, Located at 7510 Longley Lane Suite 102 Reno, NV 89511. If you're lead to believe you're in contact directly to a homeowner or told that we are on vacation/working from another state odds are it is a scam. Please be aware and contact us DIRECTLY at (775) 622-1445 with any questions or concerns.

(RLNE1831595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Escalera Court have any available units?
2305 Escalera Court has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Escalera Court have?
Some of 2305 Escalera Court's amenities include recently renovated, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Escalera Court currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Escalera Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Escalera Court pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Escalera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 2305 Escalera Court offer parking?
No, 2305 Escalera Court does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Escalera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Escalera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Escalera Court have a pool?
No, 2305 Escalera Court does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Escalera Court have accessible units?
No, 2305 Escalera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Escalera Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Escalera Court does not have units with dishwashers.
