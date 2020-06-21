Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

2305 Escalera Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Northwest Reno!! - 2305 Escalera Court Reno NV 89532



This beautiful NW Reno home is just what you have been looking for! This 2 bedroom home has a great back yard, spacious enough for a get-together and it comes with a hot tub! This house has, NEW PAINT, NEW VINYL, AND NEW CARPET!! The lighting in this house is amazing thanks to its large windows and open floor plan! The fireplace and unique round window really make you feel comfortable and at home! Come in ASAP to put a hold before it is gone!



Pet policy: On approval, 30lbs or less

No Cats



