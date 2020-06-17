Amenities

parking some paid utils oven refrigerator

Lovely Two Bed/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno.



This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 800 square feet of living space, kitchen includes refrigerator and oven. Parking is Off Street Uncovered



Situated off Tripp Dr. & Patton Dr., the unit is close to Procter R Hug High School, Fred W Traner Middle School, Tacos El Rey, Cannan Elementary School and many more.



Water/Trash is included in rent



Property Address: 2202 Patton Dr., Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89512



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5583492)