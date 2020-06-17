Amenities
Lovely Two Bed/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno.
This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 800 square feet of living space, kitchen includes refrigerator and oven. Parking is Off Street Uncovered
Situated off Tripp Dr. & Patton Dr., the unit is close to Procter R Hug High School, Fred W Traner Middle School, Tacos El Rey, Cannan Elementary School and many more.
Water/Trash is included in rent
Property Address: 2202 Patton Dr., Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89512
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
