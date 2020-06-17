All apartments in Reno
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

2202 Patton Dr

2202 Patton Drive · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2202 Patton Drive, Reno, NV 89512
Livestock Event Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $895 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Two Bed/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno.

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 800 square feet of living space, kitchen includes refrigerator and oven. Parking is Off Street Uncovered

Situated off Tripp Dr. & Patton Dr., the unit is close to Procter R Hug High School, Fred W Traner Middle School, Tacos El Rey, Cannan Elementary School and many more.

Water/Trash is included in rent

Property Address: 2202 Patton Dr., Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89512

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Patton Dr have any available units?
2202 Patton Dr has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Patton Dr have?
Some of 2202 Patton Dr's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Patton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Patton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Patton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Patton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 2202 Patton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Patton Dr does offer parking.
Does 2202 Patton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Patton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Patton Dr have a pool?
No, 2202 Patton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Patton Dr have accessible units?
No, 2202 Patton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Patton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Patton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
