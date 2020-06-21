All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2100 Highview

2100 Highview Ct · (775) 204-7178
Location

2100 Highview Ct, Reno, NV 89512
Livestock Event Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 919 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 BD, 2 Ba downstairs Corner Condo near UNR AVAILABLE NOW!!! Small covered patio, small storage area, appliances include stove, dishwasher, fridge and stacked washer & dryer, walk-in closet in master bedroom and comes with two (2) covered, assigned parking spaces. Tenant(s) pay electric and owner pays water, trash, sewer and HOA Fees.

This is a 12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.

1 SMALL dog (25 lbs MAX - No puppies, No cats) on approval with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10-$60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.

Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance. PMI Reno offers this insurance for $12.95 per month. We also offer a credit enhancement service that your on-time rent payments can help build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program. The fee for the credit enhancement service is $25 per month per person.

Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $75 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $7.50.

The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.

Schedule a showing today on our website.
Lic #: BS.1001585/PM.0138663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Highview have any available units?
2100 Highview has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Highview have?
Some of 2100 Highview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Highview currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Highview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Highview pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Highview is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Highview offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Highview does offer parking.
Does 2100 Highview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Highview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Highview have a pool?
No, 2100 Highview does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Highview have accessible units?
No, 2100 Highview does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Highview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Highview has units with dishwashers.
