2069 S Viginia St

This beautiful townhome has it all !! Located just on the border of midtown. It is close to shopping,restaurants, bus line, Peppermill, Atlantis.Across the street from the new Park Lane project and the New Shoppers Square, Easy access to freeway, and the best part...the forever popular Virginia Lake is at your back door . The unit contains, all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, washer and dryer in the unit. upstairs loft can be used as an office or sitting area. 2 car garage with an area for extra storage or work bench. One or two pets with prior approval. This is ready to move into !!



This is a one-year lease. One month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.

Approved pets allowed with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $25 - $60 (based on size) per pet.

Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com

Tenants are responsible for Gas, Electricity, Water and Trash .

Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance of $100,000. PMI Reno offers the Residential Liability for $12.95 per month. Approved Tenant will be automatically signed up for the Residential Liability Program. Approved Tenant can also obtain this with their renters insurance.

We also offer the service that your on-time rent payments can build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program. $25 per person.

Application screening and Background check $50 per adult. Move-In Admin Fee $75. Monthly lease administration fee of $15.00. This includes quarterly filter replacement program.

We are open Monday through Friday 9am to 5:00pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please call Donna at 775-657-5482 or visit us at www.pmireno.com.

Schedule a showing today on our website.

Should be available for showing by 5/1