Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NW RENO- Single Level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 3 car garage. - Views from the backyad!! Single Level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 3 car garage has amazing views of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Large living,dining room, family room with fireplace and slider access to the backyard covered deck. Light and bright kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Freshly painted. One year lease. Pet on Approval with additional deposit. $2300 a month Plus deposit. Call today.



(RLNE5205011)