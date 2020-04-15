All apartments in Reno
1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B

1557 Delucchi Lane · (775) 329-7070
Location

1557 Delucchi Lane, Reno, NV 89502
Meadowood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
2 BED/1 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH W/D,FIREPLACE, NEWER CARPET & PAINT - This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 full bath 2nd floor Meadowood Manor condo is move in ready for you. The condo features a living room fireplace for those cold winter nights, a washer & dryer in the bathroom. Newer carpet was recently installed and is also recently painted. There is a deck to relax on which also has a large storage closet. You will be located close to the pool and the grounds are well kept with many mature trees. This condo is conveniently located to everything!! To include Major bus stop, Meadow Wood Mall, restaurants,shopping and freeway access.

***********************NO PETS, NO SMOKING*************************************

For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224
Reno, NV 89502
775.329.7070
Or visit our website at :www.renoprop.com

(RLNE2695989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B have any available units?
1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B have?
Some of 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B offer parking?
No, 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B has a pool.
Does 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
