1557 Delucchi Ln Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

2 BED/1 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH W/D,FIREPLACE, NEWER CARPET & PAINT - This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 full bath 2nd floor Meadowood Manor condo is move in ready for you. The condo features a living room fireplace for those cold winter nights, a washer & dryer in the bathroom. Newer carpet was recently installed and is also recently painted. There is a deck to relax on which also has a large storage closet. You will be located close to the pool and the grounds are well kept with many mature trees. This condo is conveniently located to everything!! To include Major bus stop, Meadow Wood Mall, restaurants,shopping and freeway access.



***********************NO PETS, NO SMOKING*************************************



For more information please contact:

Reno Property Management

1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224

Reno, NV 89502

775.329.7070

Or visit our website at :www.renoprop.com



