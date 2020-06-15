All apartments in Reno
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

1406 Selmi Dr

1406 Selmi Drive
Location

1406 Selmi Drive, Reno, NV 89512
Livestock Event Center

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - North McCarran Loop.

This second floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment featuring 700 SqFt of living space comes, stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and covered parking spot.
The unit is close to Procter R Hug High School, Mackay Stadium, Sonic Drive-In, Cannan Elementary School, and many more.

Monthly Bill back of $50.00 for sewer and trash.

Property Address: 1406 Selmi Dr, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89512.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5634139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Selmi Dr have any available units?
1406 Selmi Dr has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Selmi Dr have?
Some of 1406 Selmi Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Selmi Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Selmi Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Selmi Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Selmi Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1406 Selmi Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Selmi Dr does offer parking.
Does 1406 Selmi Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Selmi Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Selmi Dr have a pool?
No, 1406 Selmi Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Selmi Dr have accessible units?
No, 1406 Selmi Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Selmi Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Selmi Dr has units with dishwashers.
