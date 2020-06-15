Amenities
Charming 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - North McCarran Loop.
This second floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment featuring 700 SqFt of living space comes, stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and covered parking spot.
The unit is close to Procter R Hug High School, Mackay Stadium, Sonic Drive-In, Cannan Elementary School, and many more.
Monthly Bill back of $50.00 for sewer and trash.
Property Address: 1406 Selmi Dr, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89512.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
