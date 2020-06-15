Amenities

Charming 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - North McCarran Loop.



This second floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment featuring 700 SqFt of living space comes, stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and covered parking spot.

The unit is close to Procter R Hug High School, Mackay Stadium, Sonic Drive-In, Cannan Elementary School, and many more.



Monthly Bill back of $50.00 for sewer and trash.



Property Address: 1406 Selmi Dr, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89512.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.



We look forward to connecting with you!



