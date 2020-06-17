1195 Meridian Ranch

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Del Webb/Sierra Canyon Home with Views & Upgrades! - Unbelievable Opportunity!! Del Webb/Sierra Canyon Home available at great rate! And available for less than a year's lease!!

Beautiful "Sierra" model with big, wonderful;views of the Sierra Nevada mountains. and Reno's gorgeous sunsets! This home has upgrades and lots of them - including extensive hardwood floors, two bay windows, 3-car garage, separate dining room, large office, cherry cabinets, slab granite counters w/ full backsplash, crown molding, security system, plantation shutters, custom storage cabinets, high-end appliances, gas fireplace and more. There is also a water feature in the backyard, gutters throughout, mature landscaping and so much more. This home is located in Sierra Canyon, a 55+ community which offers fun and fantastic amenities. The amenities are included in the rent!! Come enjoy Aspen Lodge with indoor pool, large gym with quality equipment, pool room, meeting rooms, outdoor spa/hot tub, tennis, golf, walking trails and extensive social activities. Call now so you do not miss this opportunity!



Real Estate and Property Management Services are considered an essential business Our office is still open to help meet your housing needs. Proper COVID19 guidelines are enforced. Call me!



(RLNE5440883)