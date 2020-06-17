All apartments in Reno
1195 Meridian Ranch
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

1195 Meridian Ranch

1195 Meridian Ranch Drive · (775) 742-0424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1195 Meridian Ranch Drive, Reno, NV 89523
Somersett

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1195 Meridian Ranch · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2487 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Del Webb/Sierra Canyon Home with Views & Upgrades! - Unbelievable Opportunity!! Del Webb/Sierra Canyon Home available at great rate! And available for less than a year's lease!!
Beautiful "Sierra" model with big, wonderful;views of the Sierra Nevada mountains. and Reno's gorgeous sunsets! This home has upgrades and lots of them - including extensive hardwood floors, two bay windows, 3-car garage, separate dining room, large office, cherry cabinets, slab granite counters w/ full backsplash, crown molding, security system, plantation shutters, custom storage cabinets, high-end appliances, gas fireplace and more. There is also a water feature in the backyard, gutters throughout, mature landscaping and so much more. This home is located in Sierra Canyon, a 55+ community which offers fun and fantastic amenities. The amenities are included in the rent!! Come enjoy Aspen Lodge with indoor pool, large gym with quality equipment, pool room, meeting rooms, outdoor spa/hot tub, tennis, golf, walking trails and extensive social activities. Call now so you do not miss this opportunity!

Real Estate and Property Management Services are considered an essential business Our office is still open to help meet your housing needs. Proper COVID19 guidelines are enforced. Call me!

(RLNE5440883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 Meridian Ranch have any available units?
1195 Meridian Ranch has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1195 Meridian Ranch have?
Some of 1195 Meridian Ranch's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 Meridian Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
1195 Meridian Ranch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 Meridian Ranch pet-friendly?
No, 1195 Meridian Ranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1195 Meridian Ranch offer parking?
Yes, 1195 Meridian Ranch does offer parking.
Does 1195 Meridian Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1195 Meridian Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 Meridian Ranch have a pool?
Yes, 1195 Meridian Ranch has a pool.
Does 1195 Meridian Ranch have accessible units?
No, 1195 Meridian Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 Meridian Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, 1195 Meridian Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
