All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 1040 Greenwich Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1040 Greenwich Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1040 Greenwich Way

1040 Greenwich Way · (775) 850-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1040 Greenwich Way, Reno, NV 89519
Caughlin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1040 Greenwich Way · Avail. Aug 3

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1040 Greenwich Way Available 08/03/20 Delightful & Warm Caughlin Ranch Home - Delightfully charming Caughlin Ranch 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom 2 car garage home near Plumb and Mayberry. A wonderful location.

Rental Features:
- Living room
- Dining room
- Walk-in closet
- Master bath
- Range / Oven
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Garbage disposal
- Balcony, Deck, or Patio
- Yard
- Fenced yard
- Sprinkler system
- Heat: forced air
- Central A/C
- Fireplace
- High / Vaulted ceiling

Community Features:
- Caughlin Ranch is 2300 acres running from the Truckee River to the Toiyabe National Forest.
- 26 subdivisions.
- 4 major parks including Alum Creek corridor, East Ridge, Crest, Village Green.
- 26 ponds, lakes, and other water courses.
- 62,000 flowers per year
http://www.caughlinranchhomeowners.com

1-Year Lease, Application and Application fee required. Pets upon approval with additional deposit. Please view a listing of our other properties at www.TopRenoRentals.com

(RLNE2046043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Greenwich Way have any available units?
1040 Greenwich Way has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Greenwich Way have?
Some of 1040 Greenwich Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Greenwich Way currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Greenwich Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Greenwich Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Greenwich Way is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Greenwich Way offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Greenwich Way offers parking.
Does 1040 Greenwich Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Greenwich Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Greenwich Way have a pool?
No, 1040 Greenwich Way does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Greenwich Way have accessible units?
No, 1040 Greenwich Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Greenwich Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Greenwich Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1040 Greenwich Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St
Reno, NV 89501
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard
Reno, NV 89502
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity