Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1040 Greenwich Way Available 08/03/20 Delightful & Warm Caughlin Ranch Home - Delightfully charming Caughlin Ranch 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom 2 car garage home near Plumb and Mayberry. A wonderful location.



Rental Features:

- Living room

- Dining room

- Walk-in closet

- Master bath

- Range / Oven

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Garbage disposal

- Balcony, Deck, or Patio

- Yard

- Fenced yard

- Sprinkler system

- Heat: forced air

- Central A/C

- Fireplace

- High / Vaulted ceiling



Community Features:

- Caughlin Ranch is 2300 acres running from the Truckee River to the Toiyabe National Forest.

- 26 subdivisions.

- 4 major parks including Alum Creek corridor, East Ridge, Crest, Village Green.

- 26 ponds, lakes, and other water courses.

- 62,000 flowers per year

http://www.caughlinranchhomeowners.com



1-Year Lease, Application and Application fee required. Pets upon approval with additional deposit. Please view a listing of our other properties at www.TopRenoRentals.com



