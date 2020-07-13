Skyline Villas

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: $250 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Community offers Renter's Insurance option for resident
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: N/A
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25-35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions - 35 lbs Maximum weight - Service animals welcome
Parking Details: Caport Covered Parking Space.
Storage Details: Additional storage space (free)