Paradise, NV
Skyline Villas
Skyline Villas

3501 S Maryland Pkwy · (702) 710-5277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3501 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV 89169

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skyline Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
yoga
Skyline Villas is Classic Vegas Style with modern luxury. Skyline Villas has many floor plans to fit your needs with 1 Bd/1Ba, 2 Bd/1Ba, 2Bd/2Ba and 3 Bedroom villas. The community has been remodeled and has a retro-modern feel. Our spacious apartment homes feature a coastal color palette with backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and upgraded wood grain vinyl flooring. Great Vegas Location! Close to The Strip and Convention Center, across from The Boulevard Mall and minutes to UNLV.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: $250 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Community offers Renter's Insurance option for resident
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: N/A
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25-35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions - 35 lbs Maximum weight - Service animals welcome
Parking Details: Caport Covered Parking Space.
Storage Details: Additional storage space (free)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skyline Villas have any available units?
Skyline Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
What amenities does Skyline Villas have?
Some of Skyline Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skyline Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Skyline Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skyline Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Skyline Villas is pet friendly.
Does Skyline Villas offer parking?
Yes, Skyline Villas offers parking.
Does Skyline Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Skyline Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Skyline Villas have a pool?
Yes, Skyline Villas has a pool.
Does Skyline Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Skyline Villas has accessible units.
Does Skyline Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skyline Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Skyline Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Skyline Villas has units with air conditioning.
