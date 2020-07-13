Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking yoga

Skyline Villas is Classic Vegas Style with modern luxury. Skyline Villas has many floor plans to fit your needs with 1 Bd/1Ba, 2 Bd/1Ba, 2Bd/2Ba and 3 Bedroom villas. The community has been remodeled and has a retro-modern feel. Our spacious apartment homes feature a coastal color palette with backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and upgraded wood grain vinyl flooring. Great Vegas Location! Close to The Strip and Convention Center, across from The Boulevard Mall and minutes to UNLV.