Siegel Suites - Twain 3
Siegel Suites - Twain 3

454 East Twain Avenue · (702) 803-3450
Location

454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV 89169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom Apartment · Avail. now

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.05 ***

Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
Large one bedroom apartments
Fully furnished & unfurnished apartments
Pet/Dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
Full kitchen in apartment
Sparkling swimming pool
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included with apartment
High-speed wireless internet available
Walk to Las Vegas Strip
On Las Vegas RTC bus line
Easy freeway access
Close to UNLV
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
454 East Twain Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89169

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2481231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Twain 3 have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Twain 3 has a unit available for $1,123 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Twain 3 have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Twain 3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Twain 3 currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Twain 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Twain 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Twain 3 is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Twain 3 offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Twain 3 does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Twain 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Twain 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Twain 3 have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Twain 3 has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Twain 3 have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Twain 3 does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Twain 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Twain 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Siegel Suites - Twain 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Twain 3 has units with air conditioning.
