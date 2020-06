Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Great, quiet area on a cul-de-sac, with beautiful well-kept grounds in common area. Upper unit with 2 bedrooms / 2 baths and 2 balconies. Balcony in living room overlooks the pool/spa area and there is one is in the master suite. Walk in closets in both bedrooms. Spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, pantry and tile floors. All appliances included. Minutes from 215, and near LV Strip, Airport and Henderson.