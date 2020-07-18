555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Newly renovated, fully furnished, first-floor home in the gated Montana community. Home features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wood floors. Includes a covered carport and washer and dryer for your convenience. All upgraded appliances, furnishings, bedding, linens, and electronics are included. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

