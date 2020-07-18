All apartments in Paradise
555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1

555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Paradise, NV 89183
Silverado Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Newly renovated, fully furnished, first-floor home in the gated Montana community. Home features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wood floors. Includes a covered carport and washer and dryer for your convenience. All upgraded appliances, furnishings, bedding, linens, and electronics are included. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 have any available units?
555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 have?
Some of 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 offers parking.
Does 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 has a pool.
Does 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
