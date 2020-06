Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home nestled in Nelson Ranch gated community. Spacious 6 bedroom 4.5 bath home with 2 bedrooms downstairs with their Jack & Jill bathroom. Huge loft upstairs with balcony. Master welcomes you with plenty of space for your king size bed and walk-in closet. Enjoy the views from the master bedroom balcony. Located just a few houses down from the beautiful community park.