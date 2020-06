Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous Aliante gated community with a pool and a park. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and balcony, beautiful 2bed/2bath townhome with an attached garage. New carpet, fresh paint. Kitchen with all appliances! Washer, dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Master bath has two sinks, walk-in closet. Laundry room. Close to school and beltway, restaurants, retail. You will love it!