hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Fully furnished home complete with sheets to silverware. This 2 story has 3 bedrooms upstairs with new wood like floors and 2 pillow top queens and two twin beds. The master is a suite with room for a natural light working office. The downstairs has a vert relaxing living room with travertine floors. The dining room has a gas fireplace, with gas heat and gas dryer. Great size back yard with a cooling pool for the hot summers we are about to see.