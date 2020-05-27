All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 514 Rancho Del Norte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
514 Rancho Del Norte
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

514 Rancho Del Norte

514 Rancho Del Norte Drive · (702) 900-1070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

514 Rancho Del Norte Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 514 Rancho Del Norte · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Short Term Rental - Large home with pool in North Las Vegas - $200 per night. Sleeps up to 6 people. Fully equipped kitchen and refreshing swimming pool! Charming home about $15 uber/minutes from strip. Hot summer nights take a dip in the pool.Back yard w fountain bar b q, hammock & swing.Travertine flooring & internet down w 2 big screen TV's.Living rm complete w kick back kick out couches.We have staples, coffee pot, toaster, china and a plastic for pool area. Dishwasher, pots,high chair, Queen master suite w office & TV.Other bed Qu &2 twins.Order extra twin.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3187929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Rancho Del Norte have any available units?
514 Rancho Del Norte has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 514 Rancho Del Norte currently offering any rent specials?
514 Rancho Del Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Rancho Del Norte pet-friendly?
No, 514 Rancho Del Norte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 514 Rancho Del Norte offer parking?
No, 514 Rancho Del Norte does not offer parking.
Does 514 Rancho Del Norte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Rancho Del Norte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Rancho Del Norte have a pool?
Yes, 514 Rancho Del Norte has a pool.
Does 514 Rancho Del Norte have accessible units?
No, 514 Rancho Del Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Rancho Del Norte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Rancho Del Norte has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Rancho Del Norte have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Rancho Del Norte does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 514 Rancho Del Norte?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard
North Las Vegas, NV 89130
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89147
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV 89121
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
North Las Vegas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity