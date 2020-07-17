All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

4715 Possum Berry Lane

4715 Possum Berry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Possum Berry Lane, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story Home with Amazing Mountain Views 3bd 2ba. - Check out this beautiful, single story home with vaulted ceilings and beautiful dark wood laminate flooring with gorgeous mountain views and an oversized primary bedroom. 3bd. total 2ba, 2 car garage. Come check it out today, won't last long.
Please visit www.renewpm.com to download an application and drop it off at 7375 S. Pecos Rd #102 Las Vegas NV 89120
Please call Andrew with any questions 702-738-3457
NO SMOKING
WILL CONSIDER PETS
FIRST MONTH RENT / $1450
SECURITY DEPOSIT / $1440
CLEANING FEE / $300
KEY FEE / $100
APP FEE / $75 (PER ADULT)
TRASH & SEWER / $35 (MONTHLY)

(RLNE3834882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Possum Berry Lane have any available units?
4715 Possum Berry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 4715 Possum Berry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Possum Berry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Possum Berry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 Possum Berry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4715 Possum Berry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4715 Possum Berry Lane offers parking.
Does 4715 Possum Berry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 Possum Berry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Possum Berry Lane have a pool?
No, 4715 Possum Berry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4715 Possum Berry Lane have accessible units?
No, 4715 Possum Berry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Possum Berry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 Possum Berry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 Possum Berry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 Possum Berry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
