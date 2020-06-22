4013 Gliding Gulls Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

SINGLE STORY** Beautiful Aliante * 3 bedrooms / 2 Baths * - LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL ALIANTE MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS !! SINGLE STORY BEAUTY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND A NICE KITCHEN WITH PANTRY! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*EASY MAINTENANCE BACKYARD* CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, FREEWAYS & GAMING* SO MUCH TO OFFER WITH NEARBY COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO ENJOY!!



Rent $1500.00

Security Deposit $1900.00

**Pets $300.00, per pet non refundable fee; Owner MUST Approve all pets (SMALL ONLY- under 35 lbs.)

ONCE APPROVED:

Non refundable Administrative fee $175.00

Tenant required to maintain Liability insurance naming broker throughout lease term. Minimum $100,000.00 Liability policy naming broker Fadra K. Kyle, LLC DBA First Serve Realty as additionally insured on policy. Two options available to select from either your broker or ours ($9.50 + $3.00 online pymt fee = $12.50 per month)

*Tenant pays all UTILITIES* WATER/SEWER/TRASH paid through North Las Vegas.

Apply online at www.FirstServeRealty.com. (click on Available properties tab/circle to locate application and property details)

All adults/applicants over 18 yrs + residing in the property MUST apply online, NO EXCEPTIONS

$100.00 Non Refundable Application fee. Property only held for 2 weeks once approved.



Contact First Serve Realty 702-754-5400 office or

Call direct to Suzanne Tidwell (NV. RE license S.58679) with Questions 702-349-6181



