All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
4013 Gliding Gulls Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4013 Gliding Gulls Ave.

4013 Gliding Gulls Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4013 Gliding Gulls Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
SINGLE STORY** Beautiful Aliante * 3 bedrooms / 2 Baths * - LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL ALIANTE MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS !! SINGLE STORY BEAUTY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND A NICE KITCHEN WITH PANTRY! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*EASY MAINTENANCE BACKYARD* CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, FREEWAYS & GAMING* SO MUCH TO OFFER WITH NEARBY COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO ENJOY!!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rent $1500.00
Security Deposit $1900.00
**Pets $300.00, per pet non refundable fee; Owner MUST Approve all pets (SMALL ONLY- under 35 lbs.)
ONCE APPROVED:
Non refundable Administrative fee $175.00
Tenant required to maintain Liability insurance naming broker throughout lease term. Minimum $100,000.00 Liability policy naming broker Fadra K. Kyle, LLC DBA First Serve Realty as additionally insured on policy. Two options available to select from either your broker or ours ($9.50 + $3.00 online pymt fee = $12.50 per month)
*Tenant pays all UTILITIES* WATER/SEWER/TRASH paid through North Las Vegas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Apply online at www.FirstServeRealty.com. (click on Available properties tab/circle to locate application and property details)
All adults/applicants over 18 yrs + residing in the property MUST apply online, NO EXCEPTIONS
$100.00 Non Refundable Application fee. Property only held for 2 weeks once approved.

Contact First Serve Realty 702-754-5400 office or
Call direct to Suzanne Tidwell (NV. RE license S.58679) with Questions 702-349-6181

(RLNE5854764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. have any available units?
4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. offer parking?
No, 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. have a pool?
No, 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4013 Gliding Gulls Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Parking
North Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada