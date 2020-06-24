3913 Royal Stone Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym piano room bbq/grill internet access

Victorian Grandeur Exclusive Room Guesthouse - Property Id: 220655



You are invited to this striking 3200 sq. ft. guest home which is conveniently located just minutes from the Central Las Vegas Strip that boasts a Unique Cherry Baby Grand Piano Room with Victorian seating & Old Town Grandfather Clock. Granite flooring throughout spills into the dining area which highlights a magnificent mahogany 10 ft dining table. Low lighting is offered throughout the home for a warm tone. Ambiance lighting throughout the home and yard offers a tranquil environment. Fire pit, hammock, grill and water fountain are located in the yard.

Relax on the front porch amidst the water fall, rose garden and fruit trees attracting humming birds. The lion head water fall creates a calming atmosphere. The fire pit, grill, hammock, fruit trees, lounging area amidst dim lighting are very relaxing and calming. The fully equipped kitchen showcases the opulent led crystal beveled kitchen table encased in the San Francisco Bay Window Wall. Living area 60" TV & fireplace

