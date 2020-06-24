All apartments in North Las Vegas
3913 Royal Stone Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3913 Royal Stone Ct

3913 Royal Stone Court · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Royal Stone Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
piano room
bbq/grill
internet access
Victorian Grandeur Exclusive Room Guesthouse - Property Id: 220655

You are invited to this striking 3200 sq. ft. guest home which is conveniently located just minutes from the Central Las Vegas Strip that boasts a Unique Cherry Baby Grand Piano Room with Victorian seating & Old Town Grandfather Clock. Granite flooring throughout spills into the dining area which highlights a magnificent mahogany 10 ft dining table. Low lighting is offered throughout the home for a warm tone. Ambiance lighting throughout the home and yard offers a tranquil environment. Fire pit, hammock, grill and water fountain are located in the yard.
Relax on the front porch amidst the water fall, rose garden and fruit trees attracting humming birds. The lion head water fall creates a calming atmosphere. The fire pit, grill, hammock, fruit trees, lounging area amidst dim lighting are very relaxing and calming. The fully equipped kitchen showcases the opulent led crystal beveled kitchen table encased in the San Francisco Bay Window Wall. Living area 60" TV & fireplace
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220655
Property Id 220655

(RLNE5865090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Royal Stone Ct have any available units?
3913 Royal Stone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 Royal Stone Ct have?
Some of 3913 Royal Stone Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Royal Stone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Royal Stone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Royal Stone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 Royal Stone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3913 Royal Stone Ct offer parking?
No, 3913 Royal Stone Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3913 Royal Stone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3913 Royal Stone Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Royal Stone Ct have a pool?
No, 3913 Royal Stone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Royal Stone Ct have accessible units?
No, 3913 Royal Stone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Royal Stone Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 Royal Stone Ct has units with dishwashers.
