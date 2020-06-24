3913 Royal Stone Ct

Amenities
Victorian Grandeur Exclusive Room Guesthouse - Property Id: 220655
You are invited to this striking 3200 sq. ft. guest home which is conveniently located just minutes from the Central Las Vegas Strip that boasts a Unique Cherry Baby Grand Piano Room with Victorian seating & Old Town Grandfather Clock. Granite flooring throughout spills into the dining area which highlights a magnificent mahogany 10 ft dining table. Low lighting is offered throughout the home for a warm tone. Ambiance lighting throughout the home and yard offers a tranquil environment. Fire pit, hammock, grill and water fountain are located in the yard.
Relax on the front porch amidst the water fall, rose garden and fruit trees attracting humming birds. The lion head water fall creates a calming atmosphere. The fire pit, grill, hammock, fruit trees, lounging area amidst dim lighting are very relaxing and calming. The fully equipped kitchen showcases the opulent led crystal beveled kitchen table encased in the San Francisco Bay Window Wall. Living area 60" TV & fireplace
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220655
Property Id 220655
(RLNE5865090)