Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane

3813 Marsh Sparrow Lane · (702) 808-8389
Location

3813 Marsh Sparrow Lane, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate 1-story Mesa Rose model with 2,712 sf living space; 3 bedrooms, 3 FULL baths, a den/study, and 3-car garage. Formal living room; formal family room with fire place and surrounding sound system; formal dining room, & dinette area. Ceiling fans. Custom window covering and tile flooring through out except the bedrooms. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, island, maple cabinets, double oven, microwave; separate laundry room with sink; Master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower and tub; covered patio, and much more. Enjoy Club Aliante amenities of 24x7 guarded gate, swimming pool/spa, Tennis Court, basketball court, playground, and exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane have any available units?
3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane have?
Some of 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane does offer parking.
Does 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane has a pool.
Does 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane have accessible units?
No, 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane has units with dishwashers.
