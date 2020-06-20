3813 MARSH SPARROW Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Immaculate 1-story Mesa Rose model with 2,712 sf living space; 3 bedrooms, 3 FULL baths, a den/study, and 3-car garage. Formal living room; formal family room with fire place and surrounding sound system; formal dining room, & dinette area. Ceiling fans. Custom window covering and tile flooring through out except the bedrooms. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, island, maple cabinets, double oven, microwave; separate laundry room with sink; Master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower and tub; covered patio, and much more. Enjoy Club Aliante amenities of 24x7 guarded gate, swimming pool/spa, Tennis Court, basketball court, playground, and exercise room.