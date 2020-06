3710 SABLE PALM STREET

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool

Beautiful single story home with a pool! HIGH END, COMPLETELY REMODELED! NEW PAINT, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, VERY MODERN TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING,DINING, KITCHEN, LAMINATE IN BEDROOMS.

MONTHLY POOL FEE $100 TO BE ADDED TO RENT

$50 /APPLICANT TO THE INTERNATIONAL TEAM 7050 W DESERT INN ROAD- RENTER MUST PASS BACKGROUND CHECK , MINIMUM FICO SCORE 650-

NO EVICTION AND EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY -

FUTURE TENANT MUST BE PREPARED TO PROVIDE ALL DEPOSITS WITHIN 24 HOURS WHEN APPROVED-

PET RESTRICTION COULD APPLY -



PLEASE DO NOT INQUIRE IF YOU DON"T MEET THE ABOVE QUALIFICATIONS.