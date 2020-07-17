3305 E. Palatine Hills Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Large Two story Home In North Las Vegas - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; carpet flooring throughout except for the wet areas; kitchen with tile flooring, pantry; formal dining room; formal living room; separate family room;

master bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; master bath with tub/shower combo; secondary bedrooms on the second floor; laundry room on the first floor; private backyard with a covered patio and desert landscaping.



HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com



Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.



Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.

-Address of the home you are inquiring about

-Your first and last name

-Mobile phone number

-Preferred day and time to view the home



For information on the application process, please email Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com or text (702) 342-1164.

Standard Security Deposit equal to 1.5 times the monthly rental rate.



***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***

Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.



No Pets Allowed



