2012 Mesquite Ln 303

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully furnished condo - Property Id: 80575



Just coming back on the market, Fully furnished, completely remodeled, new flooring and granite countertops, paint, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in a gated community with 24hr security. Just bring your clothes. Perfect for someone relocating to the area, 5 minutes from the casinos and river. Willing to rent month to month, short term.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80575

Property Id 80575



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841575)