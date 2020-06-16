All apartments in Laughlin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2012 Mesquite Ln 303

2012 Mesquite Lane · (760) 219-2418
Location

2012 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV 89029
Laughlin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully furnished condo - Property Id: 80575

Just coming back on the market, Fully furnished, completely remodeled, new flooring and granite countertops, paint, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in a gated community with 24hr security. Just bring your clothes. Perfect for someone relocating to the area, 5 minutes from the casinos and river. Willing to rent month to month, short term.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80575
Property Id 80575

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 have any available units?
2012 Mesquite Ln 303 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 have?
Some of 2012 Mesquite Ln 303's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Mesquite Ln 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laughlin.
Does 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 offer parking?
No, 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 does not offer parking.
Does 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 have a pool?
No, 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 have accessible units?
No, 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Mesquite Ln 303 does not have units with air conditioning.
