Laughlin, NV
The Vistas Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

The Vistas Apartment Homes

3300 Needles Hwy · (702) 323-5201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV 89029
Laughlin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit EE142 · Avail. Sep 15

$649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit EE150 · Avail. Sep 3

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit MM047 · Avail. Oct 8

$908

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit MM098 · Avail. Sep 29

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit EE194 · Avail. Aug 28

$874

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vistas Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
cats allowed
carport
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
2019 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Welcome to The Vistas Apartment Homes located in Laughlin, Nevada! Offering one, two and three-bedroom apartments for rent, The Vistas is ideally situated in a convenient location near the Colorado River, Lake Mojave, and many casinos. Our community also includes an extensive package of amenities that will make you never want to leave. Voted the "Best Apartment Community" in the Tri-State Area by the Mohave Valley Daily News two years in a row, and consistently recognized for top ratings and reviews on ApartmentRatings.com... your apartment search ends here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $125 Refundable Holding Deposit, or $75 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 Pets Maximum.
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage closet: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vistas Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Vistas Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Vistas Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Vistas Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vistas Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Vistas Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vistas Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vistas Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Vistas Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Vistas Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Vistas Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vistas Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vistas Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Vistas Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Vistas Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Vistas Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Vistas Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vistas Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vistas Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vistas Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
