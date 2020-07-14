Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub media room volleyball court cats allowed carport on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

2019 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Welcome to The Vistas Apartment Homes located in Laughlin, Nevada! Offering one, two and three-bedroom apartments for rent, The Vistas is ideally situated in a convenient location near the Colorado River, Lake Mojave, and many casinos. Our community also includes an extensive package of amenities that will make you never want to leave. Voted the "Best Apartment Community" in the Tri-State Area by the Mohave Valley Daily News two years in a row, and consistently recognized for top ratings and reviews on ApartmentRatings.com... your apartment search ends here!