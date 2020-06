Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

All house including garage has new semigloss paint and with nice wooden and tile floor thru the house . No carpet at all.

alarm system is equipped. Has own water softener. has never rented before. High ceiling and many other upgrades.

Possible to make 5 bedroom since there are additional one loft and one den.