Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. #101

8687 Roping Rodeo Avenue · (702) 550-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8687 Roping Rodeo Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. #101 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
GREAT Townhouse in a Gated Community! Ready for Immediate Move in! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 2 story townhouse on 8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. in Las Vegas, NV.
This home is in a gated community in Mt Edge with shopping, schools, parks and easy I-15 access nearby.
The entry has a tile floor.
The attached 1 car garage has an auto door opener and direct entry to the home.
The living and dining area has a vaulted ceiling, wood laminate flooring.
The master bedroom has carpeting and ceiling fan with light..
The master bathroom has a tile floor, double sink vanity, walk in closet and a water closet with a tub shower combo.
The laundry area comes with a washer and dryer included in the rent.
The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, laminate flooring, granite counters and all the appliances.
The full 2nd bathroom has laminate floor and a tub shower combo.
The 2nd bedroom has carpeting, fan with light and closet.
This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1060SF is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property

Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.
*PETS: Small pet only, under 20 pounds, max 1 pets. $250 non-refundable pet fee due upon move in.

Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent
Monthly Landscaping: Not Applicable
Monthly Pool Services: Not Applicable

"Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222

Or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies

When submitting an application the following is required,
- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5532930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

