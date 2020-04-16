8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. #101

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

GREAT Townhouse in a Gated Community! Ready for Immediate Move in! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!

A 2 story townhouse on 8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. in Las Vegas, NV.

This home is in a gated community in Mt Edge with shopping, schools, parks and easy I-15 access nearby.

The entry has a tile floor.

The attached 1 car garage has an auto door opener and direct entry to the home.

The living and dining area has a vaulted ceiling, wood laminate flooring.

The master bedroom has carpeting and ceiling fan with light..

The master bathroom has a tile floor, double sink vanity, walk in closet and a water closet with a tub shower combo.

The laundry area comes with a washer and dryer included in the rent.

The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, laminate flooring, granite counters and all the appliances.

The full 2nd bathroom has laminate floor and a tub shower combo.

The 2nd bedroom has carpeting, fan with light and closet.

This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1060SF is available now for rent.

Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property



Restrictions:

*Non-Smoking

*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.

*PETS: Small pet only, under 20 pounds, max 1 pets. $250 non-refundable pet fee due upon move in.



Additional Monthly Fees:

Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent

Monthly Landscaping: Not Applicable

Monthly Pool Services: Not Applicable



"Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222



Or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies



When submitting an application the following is required,

- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks

- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs

- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5532930)