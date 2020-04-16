8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. #101

Amenities
A 2 story townhouse on 8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. in Las Vegas, NV.
This home is in a gated community in Mt Edge with shopping, schools, parks and easy I-15 access nearby.
The entry has a tile floor.
The attached 1 car garage has an auto door opener and direct entry to the home.
The living and dining area has a vaulted ceiling, wood laminate flooring.
The master bedroom has carpeting and ceiling fan with light..
The master bathroom has a tile floor, double sink vanity, walk in closet and a water closet with a tub shower combo.
The laundry area comes with a washer and dryer included in the rent.
The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, laminate flooring, granite counters and all the appliances.
The full 2nd bathroom has laminate floor and a tub shower combo.
The 2nd bedroom has carpeting, fan with light and closet.
This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1060SF is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property
Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.
*PETS: Small pet only, under 20 pounds, max 1 pets. $250 non-refundable pet fee due upon move in.
Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent
Monthly Landscaping: Not Applicable
Monthly Pool Services: Not Applicable
When submitting an application the following is required,
- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
No Cats Allowed
