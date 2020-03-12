All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

8283 Misty Sage Street

8283 Misty Sage Street · (702) 664-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8283 Misty Sage Street, Enterprise, NV 89139
Coronado Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
This charming colonial style home is located in the Lamplight Garden subdivision of southwest Las Vegas area. This community has a community pool and spa directly across the street from the property. Inside this home is a long great room with a kitchen and dining room combination, excellent for entertaining. The bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom has access to the balcony. Master bedroom has mirror walk in closet. All appliances included. No Cats only 1 small dog less than 20lb allow with owner approval. Tenant pay for all Utilities. There is a $20.00 Monthly Sewer charge. Call for more information and to schedule a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8283 Misty Sage Street have any available units?
8283 Misty Sage Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8283 Misty Sage Street have?
Some of 8283 Misty Sage Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8283 Misty Sage Street currently offering any rent specials?
8283 Misty Sage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8283 Misty Sage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8283 Misty Sage Street is pet friendly.
Does 8283 Misty Sage Street offer parking?
No, 8283 Misty Sage Street does not offer parking.
Does 8283 Misty Sage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8283 Misty Sage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8283 Misty Sage Street have a pool?
Yes, 8283 Misty Sage Street has a pool.
Does 8283 Misty Sage Street have accessible units?
No, 8283 Misty Sage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8283 Misty Sage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8283 Misty Sage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8283 Misty Sage Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8283 Misty Sage Street does not have units with air conditioning.
