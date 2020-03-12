8283 Misty Sage Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

This charming colonial style home is located in the Lamplight Garden subdivision of southwest Las Vegas area. This community has a community pool and spa directly across the street from the property. Inside this home is a long great room with a kitchen and dining room combination, excellent for entertaining. The bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom has access to the balcony. Master bedroom has mirror walk in closet. All appliances included. No Cats only 1 small dog less than 20lb allow with owner approval. Tenant pay for all Utilities. There is a $20.00 Monthly Sewer charge. Call for more information and to schedule a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

