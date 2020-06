Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 story home, with 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with a loft upstairs. first floor has hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen has white custom cabinets breakfast bar/ eating nook and granite counter tops. Master bedroom upstairs w/ hardwood floors ceiling fan and attached bath w/ mirror closet doors and built in cabinet drawers. Upstairs is also the 2nd bedroom and the loft w/ fire place that have carpet and laundry room. Property is in gated community.