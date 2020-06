Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1 year new just for you! this beautifully upgraded home has huge master bedroom & bath. there is a upstairs secondary bedroom with own bath could be considered a 2nd master bedroom. formal dining room. 1 cozy bedroom & bath down Big kitchen dining and family room with island work center All appliances tons of ceramic tile and upgraded flooring. full length patio and blinds. If your looking for a great of home on a cul- de-sac loft den upstairs.