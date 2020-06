Amenities

6333 Sharp Rock Court Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3 Story Double Master Suite in Coronado Ranch - Stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house with Double Master Suite. House has abundant natural light throughout. Kitchen and bath have granite counter tops and beautiful dark wood cabinets- island bar in kitchen makes a good area for family and fun! Washer/ Dryer. Large pool and spa.....



Please confirm all information is correct and call us to schedule a showing. Rate listed is for a traditional one-year lease. Monthly rental rates available!



Cleaning Fee: $299



(RLNE3674951)