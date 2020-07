Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

6235 SHAMROCK LAKE AVENUE Available 07/17/20 SW - 1 STORY IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL AREA - SW UPGRADED, SINGLE STORY HOME WITH TWO BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS, DEN, GATED COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD, CEILING FANS, WITH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES INCLUDED.



RENTAL CRITERIA:

620+ CREDIT SCORE

3 TIMES AMOUNT OF RENT IN MONTHLY INCOME

MUST BE CURRENTLY WORKING

GOOD RENTAL HISTORY WITH NO EVICTIONS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3467142)