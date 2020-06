Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 3 Bed Home in SW - Stunning 2 story 3 bed/2.5 bath home located in the SW nearby plenty of shopping and dining. This home features wood and tile flooring throughout. NO CARPET! All appliances are included. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast nook. Community also features parks. Low maintenance desert landscaping and spacious backyard. Window coverings and ceiling fans/lights throughout. Ready to call home!



(RLNE5823443)