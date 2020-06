Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

CAN YOU SAY WOW? YOU CAN NOW!GATED BEAUTY! HUGE FAMILY ROOM/DINING ROOM/KITCHEN COMBO WITH COZY FIREPLACE! HUGE GRANITE ISLAND! MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET WILL BLOW YOUR MIND! CONVENIENT LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH UTILITY SINK! HUGE BEDROOM WITH BUILT IN DESK/ENTERTAINMENT CENTER! REAR YARD PERGOLA WITH SEATING AREA PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS! TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL $44 PER MONTH FOR TRASH AND SEWER SERVICES! SPA MAY OR MAY NOT BE REPAIRED, NOT IN WORKING CONDITION AT THIS TIME.