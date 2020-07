Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

2615 W GARY AVE #1046 Available 08/01/20 *COMING SOON* BEAUTIFUL 2 BD/2BA FURNISHED CONDO W/COMMUNITY POOL AND GYM! - WELCOME TO 2615 W GARY #1046!



AWESOME 2BD/2BA LOCATED NEAR SILVERADO RANCH-

THE CONDO OFFERS A GATED COMMUNITY WITH GYM, POOL, AND CLUB HOUSE. SPACIOUS DINING AREA, FURNISHED UNIT WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE!! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FREEWAY, SHOPPING, DINING, ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE SOUTH POINT CASINO AND MORE!



GO TO RPMLV.COM TO APPLY ONLINE AND FOR VIEWING THE PROPERTY BY CLICKING ON LISTING.



CALL 702-478-8800 FOR MORE INFO OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING



$60 APPLICATION FEE (PER ADULT) (NON-REFUNDABLE)

$200 MOVE-IN ADMIN FEE (NON-REFUNDABLE)

$1300 SECURITY DEPOSIT (REFUNDABLE)

$300 PET FEE (PER PET) (NON-REFUNDABLE)



NO SMOKING



(RLNE5873173)