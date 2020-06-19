11892 PARTENIO Court

Nice floorpan with open kitchen and all appliances included. New Carpet! Ceiling fans and window coverings throughout. Home is at the end of a cut de sac. Easy to show. Owner to give final approval of pets. Pet deposit is $1000 per pet. In addition to rent we charge $37 per mo for trash/sewer utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot.
