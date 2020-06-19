All apartments in Enterprise
11892 PARTENIO Court
11892 PARTENIO Court

11892 Partenio Court · No Longer Available
Location

11892 Partenio Court, Enterprise, NV 89183

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice floorpan with open kitchen and all appliances included. New Carpet! Ceiling fans and window coverings throughout. Home is at the end of a cut de sac. Easy to show. Owner to give final approval of pets. Pet deposit is $1000 per pet. In addition to rent we charge $37 per mo for trash/sewer utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11892 PARTENIO Court have any available units?
11892 PARTENIO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 11892 PARTENIO Court have?
Some of 11892 PARTENIO Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11892 PARTENIO Court currently offering any rent specials?
11892 PARTENIO Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11892 PARTENIO Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11892 PARTENIO Court is pet friendly.
Does 11892 PARTENIO Court offer parking?
Yes, 11892 PARTENIO Court does offer parking.
Does 11892 PARTENIO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11892 PARTENIO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11892 PARTENIO Court have a pool?
No, 11892 PARTENIO Court does not have a pool.
Does 11892 PARTENIO Court have accessible units?
No, 11892 PARTENIO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11892 PARTENIO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11892 PARTENIO Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11892 PARTENIO Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11892 PARTENIO Court does not have units with air conditioning.
