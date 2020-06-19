All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 10044 Cape May St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
10044 Cape May St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

10044 Cape May St

10044 South Cape May Street · (702) 434-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10044 South Cape May Street, Enterprise, NV 89141
Highlands Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10044 Cape May St · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome home with a fun/unique floorplan - Awesome home with a fun/unique floorplan: 1st floor gives you huge open family/play or 4th bed & full bath. 2nd floor offers formal entry leading up to open & spacious living area w/balcony, upgraded kitchen w/island, granite counters & huge dining area. 3rd floor host huge master w/dbl sinks & oversize shower, Loft, 2nd & 3rd beds & full bath. Low maintenance yard w/patio. Gorgeous home w/upgrades galore. NEED space-- this home has it! Small pet

(RLNE5742739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10044 Cape May St have any available units?
10044 Cape May St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10044 Cape May St have?
Some of 10044 Cape May St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10044 Cape May St currently offering any rent specials?
10044 Cape May St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10044 Cape May St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10044 Cape May St is pet friendly.
Does 10044 Cape May St offer parking?
No, 10044 Cape May St does not offer parking.
Does 10044 Cape May St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10044 Cape May St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10044 Cape May St have a pool?
No, 10044 Cape May St does not have a pool.
Does 10044 Cape May St have accessible units?
No, 10044 Cape May St does not have accessible units.
Does 10044 Cape May St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10044 Cape May St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10044 Cape May St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10044 Cape May St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10044 Cape May St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Cheap Places
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity