10044 Cape May St

Amenities
Awesome home with a fun/unique floorplan - Awesome home with a fun/unique floorplan: 1st floor gives you huge open family/play or 4th bed & full bath. 2nd floor offers formal entry leading up to open & spacious living area w/balcony, upgraded kitchen w/island, granite counters & huge dining area. 3rd floor host huge master w/dbl sinks & oversize shower, Loft, 2nd & 3rd beds & full bath. Low maintenance yard w/patio. Gorgeous home w/upgrades galore. NEED space-- this home has it! Small pet
(RLNE5742739)