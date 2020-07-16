10921 Hooper Bay Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

New Home in quiet neighborhood, located 12 miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with community pool. Very spacious home suited well for large groups. Plenty of sleeping space, great for entertaining and cooking meals. New home in a quiet community. Close to Red Rock, Wet N' Wild, grocery stores, restaurants. Quiet, serene setting, for a relaxing get away.



? ? This home if fully furnished. Price indicates for fully furnished home. ? ?

Gated community

Community pool and park

Convenient to I-15

Near The Arroyo Market Square