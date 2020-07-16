All apartments in Clark County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

10921 Hooper Bay Street

10921 Hooper Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

10921 Hooper Bay Street, Clark County, NV 89179
Mountain Edge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
New Home in quiet neighborhood, located 12 miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with community pool. Very spacious home suited well for large groups. Plenty of sleeping space, great for entertaining and cooking meals. New home in a quiet community. Close to Red Rock, Wet N' Wild, grocery stores, restaurants. Quiet, serene setting, for a relaxing get away.

? ? This home if fully furnished. Price indicates for fully furnished home. ? ?
Gated community
Community pool and park
Convenient to I-15
Near The Arroyo Market Square

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10921 Hooper Bay Street have any available units?
10921 Hooper Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clark County, NV.
What amenities does 10921 Hooper Bay Street have?
Some of 10921 Hooper Bay Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10921 Hooper Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
10921 Hooper Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10921 Hooper Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 10921 Hooper Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clark County.
Does 10921 Hooper Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 10921 Hooper Bay Street offers parking.
Does 10921 Hooper Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10921 Hooper Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10921 Hooper Bay Street have a pool?
Yes, 10921 Hooper Bay Street has a pool.
Does 10921 Hooper Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 10921 Hooper Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10921 Hooper Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10921 Hooper Bay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10921 Hooper Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10921 Hooper Bay Street has units with air conditioning.
