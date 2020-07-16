10921 Hooper Bay Street

Amenities
New Home in quiet neighborhood, located 12 miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with community pool. Very spacious home suited well for large groups. Plenty of sleeping space, great for entertaining and cooking meals. New home in a quiet community. Close to Red Rock, Wet N' Wild, grocery stores, restaurants. Quiet, serene setting, for a relaxing get away.
? ? This home if fully furnished. Price indicates for fully furnished home. ? ?
Gated community
Community pool and park
Convenient to I-15
Near The Arroyo Market Square