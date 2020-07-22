/
/
/
downtown albuquerque
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
162 Apartments for rent in Downtown Albuquerque, Albuquerque, NM
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Albuquerque
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
11 Units Available
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$725
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1030 sqft
Alvarado offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that come in several different plan options.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
817 Pacific Ave SW
817 Pacific Avenue Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
4 Bedroom Home Available Near ABQ Bio Park! - Text RENTME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Move in Ready! New Carpet! Laundry Room With Washer / Dryer Hookups! Large Fenced Lot! Ceiling Fans! Kitchen
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
523 Slate Ave NE
523 Slate Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$660
400 sqft
523 Slate Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Secure Cozy Casita - This Cozy Casita is located behind the main house, conveniently located 3-Minutes from The University of NM and Albuquerque's Downtown.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
513 Roma NE
513 Roma Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1405 sqft
513 Roma Albuquerque, NM - Two-story, 3 bedroom/ 1 full bath upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs home; detached 2 car garage, backyard, eat-in kitchen. Town-home is across the street from the park! NO SMOKERS _ NO PETS PERMITTED A $30.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Summer Ave NW
715 Summer Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
715 Summer Ave NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
405 Walter St SE
405 Walter Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
Historical home in Huning Highland District. What a charmer! Updated 2 bed 2 bath home in a great area! Finished basement makes a great hobby room. Back yard access! Max 2 dogs allowed. Ready to show after July 28th.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Copper Ave NE Apt 103
400 Copper Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,195
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please Note: This home is tenant occupied and requires a 24 hour notice of showing. Thank you for your understanding and consideration.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
209 High St. NE (Spy)
209 High Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$950
200 sqft
Fully furnished upstairs king bedroom living space, which includes a sitting room and built in sink There's a private bathroom just down the hall complete with claw-foot tub/shower combination.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Central Ave. SE
400 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
Available 05/20/20 Downtown Loft in EDo - Property Id: 107209 Live/ Work Loft is on ground level of a 3 floor building Office with direct access from Central Ave. can be used for some commercial purposes.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Central Ave SW, Unit 3D
600 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1058 sqft
Fabulous 1 BR Loft Style Downtown Apartment! VIEWS VIEWS!! - All utilities included EXCEPT ELECTRICITY - This 1100 SF 1BR Loft Style downtown apartment has the most stunning views as it is on the top floor and corner unit with walls and walls of
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Albuquerque
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
12 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
21 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1172 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,274
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
12 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$999
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
775 sqft
Nestled in one of Albuquerque’s most upscale neighborhoods, amidst quiet, single- family homes, The Q at Vassar North features well-crafted, spacious, elegant 2- and 3- bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
5 Units Available
Casa Del Rey Sur
112 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
2 Units Available
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$750
749 sqft
Welcome to La Vida Nueva Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
12 Units Available
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$803
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1028 sqft
Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool.
Last updated July 21 at 01:05 AM
11 Units Available
Desert Creek
4300 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$685
359 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1225 sqft
Situated close to the I-25 and North Leucking Park, these luxury over-sized apartments come with walk-in closets, dishwashers and private patio/balcony. A pet-friendly community, you can enjoy on-site pool, hot-tub and parking as standard.