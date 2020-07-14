All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like
Graceland Plaza Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
Graceland Plaza Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:48 PM

Graceland Plaza Apartments

312 Graceland Drive Southeast · (505) 278-6626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

312 Graceland Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Graceland Plaza Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
cable included
smoke-free units
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
cable included
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
internet access
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque. Our Graceland Plaza apartments can be found at Central Ave (Rte 66) and Graceland Dr SE. The Haciendas are located at Central Ave (Rte 66) and Washington St. Interested in the Fair Plaza apartments? You’ll find them off of Alice Ave at Lomas Blvd and Cardenas Dr NE. How about our El Pueblo location? These apartments are tucked away at Kathryn Ave SE and Cagua Dr SE. Looking for the Casa del Reys? They are directly across the street from our leasing office at Central Ave (Rte 66) and Cardenas Dr NE. White Oak Apartments offers easy access to anywhere you want to go in Albuquerque, from the college campus and Downtown to ABQ Airport and Sandia Mountain.
Get where you need to go when you choose White Oak Apartments.
Have Questions? Our Team is Here to Hel

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Graceland Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Graceland Plaza Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Graceland Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Graceland Plaza Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Graceland Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Graceland Plaza Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Graceland Plaza Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Graceland Plaza Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Graceland Plaza Apartments offer parking?
No, Graceland Plaza Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Graceland Plaza Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Graceland Plaza Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Graceland Plaza Apartments have a pool?
No, Graceland Plaza Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Graceland Plaza Apartments have accessible units?
No, Graceland Plaza Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Graceland Plaza Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Graceland Plaza Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Altezza High Desert
6000 Cortaderia St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 BedroomsAlbuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly PlacesAlbuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NMLos Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills CivicSouth San PedroNor EsteHighland BusinessNob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main CampusCentral New Mexico Community College