Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal cats allowed cable included smoke-free units bike storage

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator cable included garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed internet access

White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque. Our Graceland Plaza apartments can be found at Central Ave (Rte 66) and Graceland Dr SE. The Haciendas are located at Central Ave (Rte 66) and Washington St. Interested in the Fair Plaza apartments? You’ll find them off of Alice Ave at Lomas Blvd and Cardenas Dr NE. How about our El Pueblo location? These apartments are tucked away at Kathryn Ave SE and Cagua Dr SE. Looking for the Casa del Reys? They are directly across the street from our leasing office at Central Ave (Rte 66) and Cardenas Dr NE. White Oak Apartments offers easy access to anywhere you want to go in Albuquerque, from the college campus and Downtown to ABQ Airport and Sandia Mountain.

Get where you need to go when you choose White Oak Apartments.

Have Questions? Our Team is Here to Hel