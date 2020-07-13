Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM

94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
11 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,057
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4269 High Mesa Rd. SE
4269 High Mesa Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Intel-Rust-Rio Rancho - Take a look at this really Clean 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 story!! Close to Intel and Rust Medical!! Very Quiet Neighborhood. Nice Big Great Room, Dining Are and Huge Kitchen. Open Concept.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Solar Village-Mid-Unser
2106 Forest Trail Rd
2106 Forest Trail Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1405 sqft
3bd 2ba home in Rio Rancho (2106 Forest Trail) - Available MID July. 3bd 1.75ba. Newer Carpet. Large yard. Pets Negotiable with additional pet deposit. $29 application fee per adult over 18 (RLNE5904748)

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1446 Golden Eye Loop
1446 Golden Eye Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
Rio Rancho Gem - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has new flooring & paint. Large backyard for the summer BBQs. Enjoyable neighborhood. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5685670)

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
3508 Clear Creek Pl NE
3508 Clear Creek Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2664 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521479?source=marketing Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Enchanted Hills
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
River's Edge 1
6589 Towhee Court Northeast
6589 Towhee Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Sierra Norte
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Solar Village-Mid-Unser
1672 Arlene Rd SE
1672 Arlene Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1358 sqft
1672 Arlene Rd SE Available 07/27/20 1672 Arlene Road - Available end of July New paint, carpet & vinyl NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914152)

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
River's Edge
1728 BLACK RIVER Drive NE
1728 Black River Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2350 sqft
Extraordinary Custom Home Along The Rio Grande River In An Established Custom Home Neighborhood With Mature Trees, Paved Roads And All City Services On A Culdesac Street.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Seven Bar North
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,249
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Seven Bar Ranch
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$891
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest
9909 Sunshine Mesa Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1445 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing. We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest
8035 Sierra Altos Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1515 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience. https://rently.

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
Ventana Ranch
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW
6439 Los Pueblos Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1930 sqft
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW Available 11/01/19 Stunning Two Story Town Home in Ventana Ranch - This beautiful two story town-home is located in Ventana Ranch. This home has lots of room! No carpets in the house.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skies West
10615 Shooting Star NW
10615 Shooting Star Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
10615 Shooting Star NW Available 08/03/20 Ventana Ranch! - This home located in Ventana Ranch! You'll love the spacious open kitchen/dining with gorgeous upgraded cabinets, track lighting & ceramic floors! Decorator colors and touches throughout!
Results within 5 miles of Rio Rancho
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
21 Units Available
Paradise Hills Civic
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Mall
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$779
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
10001 Coors Bypass NW 2014 Available 08/22/20 Jr One Bedroom/One Bath: Birch Floorplan - One Bedroom, One Bath unit available. 593 Sq Ft. Washer and Dryer included in unit. $45.00 monthly charge for water, sewer, and trash. (RLNE3519020)
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
27 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$856
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Taylor Ranch
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$815
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Last updated July 11 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Taylor Ranch
Taylor Ranch
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$939
1053 sqft
5601 Taylor Ranch Rd NW 1012 Available 08/19/20 - (RLNE3519023)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Taylor Ranch
4960 Butte PL NW
4960 Butte Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
4960 Butte PL NW Available 08/04/20 4960 Butte PL NW Taylor Ranch - 4960 Butte PL NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 This home located in Taylor Ranch is not a pet friendly property. Please visit our website at psforrent.com for more homes to rent.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills Civic
4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest
4416 Silver Arrow Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1980 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing. We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price.

Welcome to the July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month

Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $851 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,044 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Rio Rancho, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,044 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rio Rancho's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

