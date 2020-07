Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport green community internet access sauna trash valet

Olympus Encantada welcomes you to experience luxury living as it was meant to be at premium apartments in Albuquerque, NM. With an impressive array of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in a location just minutes from the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in the area, the community offers everything you'd expect from a premium residential address. Residents enjoy interior features like in-home washers and dryers, energy efficient additions throughout, soaring raised ceilings, walk-in closets, brushed nickel hardware, plush carpeting, wood-style flooring, and more. Our community amenities include a relaxing pool and spa, business center, resident lounge with TV, bar, pool table, and outdoor patio, an outdoor Ramada with fireplace, and a shaded outdoor lounge. Welcome home to Olympus Encantada.